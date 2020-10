PINEVILLE, La. – As of 8:30 a.m. today, Cleco reported it had restored power to 129,731, or 98 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.

Below is restoration information by parish as of 8:30 a.m.:

