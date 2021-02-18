Cleco making progress on power restoration

Some customers experiencing new outages

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 18, 2021 (8 a.m.) – While Cleco crews continue restoration efforts this morning, some customers could experience new power outages as an overnight freeze and wintry conditions today are causing additional damage to electrical equipment.



Yesterday, power was restored to over 10,000 customers. As of 8 a.m. today, roughly 33,000 customers are without power. At the height of the storm, approximately 43,000 customers were without power.



“There are some new outages this morning, but all Cleco personnel and nearly 400 additional workers are dedicated to the restoration effort,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “We understand this is a difficult time, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to work through the damage left behind by this second winter storm.”



Key Points:

This is the second winter storm to impact Cleco’s service territory in the same week.

Hardest hit parishes are Avoyelles, Evangeline, Grant, Rapides, Red River and Sabine.

Primary cause of power outages is ice on tree limbs and power lines.

When trees fall on power lines, they have to be removed, and the lines have to be picked up, repaired or replaced.

Cleco serves a lot of heavily wooded, rural areas; and iced over or slick road conditions are challenging for crews.

Restoration Assessment

Below are estimated times for restoration (ETR) for parts of Cleco’s service territory. More ETRs will be communicated as they become available. Please note that unexpected damage or inclement weather could impact restoration efforts and timelines.

Grant Parish and Rapides parishes

Crews continue power restoration efforts today, Thursday, Feb. 18, with full power restoration expected by Friday, Feb. 19.

Acadia, Evangeline and St. Landry parishes

Crews continue power restoration efforts today, Thursday, Feb. 18, with full power restoration expected by tonight.

Red River, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Vernon and Beauregard parishes

This will be a multi-day restoration effort. More details will be communicated pending damage assessment updates.

Power Outages as of 8.m.