Cleco has restored power to more than 90 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Delta

PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 13, 2020 (8:30 a.m. update) – As of 8:30 a.m., Cleco had restored power to 121,650, or 92 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Delta. 

Below are customer outages by parish as of 8:30 a.m.

ParishesNumber of Customers Without Power
Acadia3,473
Allen160
Avoyelles170
Beauregard377
Calcasieu163
Catahoula0
Evangeline125
Grant902
Iberia22
Jefferson Davis25
Lasalle0
Natchitoches7
Rapides1,447
Sabine0
St. Landry3,186
St. Martin8
St. Mary15
St. Tammany0
Vermilion0
Vernon468
Washington0

Percentages are based on total customers affected by Hurricane Delta (132,198); not Cleco’s total customer base.
For additional information on Cleco’s storm response, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com. 

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 10 generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,360 MWs and serves approximately 288,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi.  Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, three wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility.  For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com

