Cleco has restored power to more than 90 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Delta

PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 13, 2020 (8:30 a.m. update) – As of 8:30 a.m., Cleco had restored power to 121,650, or 92 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.



Parishes Number of Customers Without Power Acadia 3,473 Allen 160 Avoyelles 170 Beauregard 377 Calcasieu 163 Catahoula 0 Evangeline 125 Grant 902 Iberia 22 Jefferson Davis 25 Lasalle 0 Natchitoches 7 Rapides 1,447 Sabine 0 St. Landry 3,186 St. Martin 8 St. Mary 15 St. Tammany 0 Vermilion 0 Vernon 468 Washington 0

Percentages are based on total customers affected by Hurricane Delta (132,198); not Cleco’s total customer base.

For additional information on Cleco’s storm response, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com.



