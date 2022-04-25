DERIDDER, La. – (WNTZ) – Cleco Power presented a $50,000 check to the city of DeRidder to help

revitalize West Park, a community park, destroyed by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020

The city has been working to rehabilitate the park as much as possible amid recovery from the

hurricanes.



“Cleco is honored to be able to help revitalize the park after it was destroyed by Hurricanes Laura and

Delta,” said Sabrina Salling, governmental services representative IV for Cleco. “The park is a central part

of the city of DeRidder that community members enjoy visiting, and Cleco is proud to be able to play a

small role in their many projects to restore the city of DeRidder.”



“The city is grateful for Cleco’s support of our community, and this project, in particular. I know our

residents are grateful, too. We are all excited about the possibilities at West Park,” said Mayor Misty

Clanton.