BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Civil rights groups including the NAACP and the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the state of Louisiana over the recently passed maps following a redistricting session.

They claim the maps are unlawfully minimizing the voting strength of Black people in Louisiana. ACLU Legal Director Nora Ahmed said this is necessary to ensure fair representation.

“We are talking about state maps and senate maps that were passed by the legislature that do not account for Black-majority districts,” Ahmed said. “Because the legislature could not conduct that process on its own and get us lawful maps we need the court to get involved.”

They claim the maps violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, saying it denies Black residents an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and elect candidates of their choice.

“33 percent, a third, of the state population is Black but when we look at the representatives in the House and we look at the representatives in the state Senate, we do not see that percentage reflected,” Ahmed said.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years following census results. Ahmed said the data shows an influx of Black residents in Louisiana as a whole and locally in places such as Baton Rouge and Lake Charles.

“We can take a look and say, hey, are these maps allowing the Black voters that now live here an appropriate opportunity to actually elect their members of choice?” Ahmed asked.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the congressional map proposal but did not veto the state legislative redistricting proposals. This means two of the maps become law.

“We need to increase those districts and we know that is between six and nine seats for the House and three more seats in the Senate.”

The case, Nairne v. Ardoin, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.

“The judge should be willing to conduct hearings, hear from our experts, understand what we are saying and then make that declaration that the current maps are not lawful,” Ahmed said.