City spending nearly $6.2 million less for Carnival Season

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras typically means big bucks for the region, but big expenses for the City of New Orleans.

$7.6 million is usually budgeted with the bulk going to police an sanitation crews. This year, that number is down to $700,000.

Gilbert Montano, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of New Orleans said, “About $600,000 of that is going to police because it’s enforcement and ensuring we have the public’s ability to stay safe and the other portion is for up staffing we have within our EMS department to have more units on the street to answer any calls for services.”

This year’s budget was built around not having parades because of the threat of Carnival being a super spreader event. The city is losing out on $500,000 from permits and fees, but the indirect impact is even greater.

“Third party studies for the overall economic benefit and analysis have a range from anywhere between 500 million and even a billion dollars of net economic development for the surrounding businesses. Hotels, restaurants, retail. That’s a huge amount of money for the indirect revenue Mardi Gras would typically bring,” Montano said.

Captain Michael Glasser with the Police Association of New Orleans believes security through Mardi Gras will still be important. The biggest change, officers will not be getting the overtime they’ve become accustomed to.

“We’re happy to be working because we have a job and we’re back working full-time without furlough days. While we would love to have the overtime, the fact of the matter is a lot of people are without a job. We’re happy to have ours, to do it and we’re happy some people are coming to town to have some degree of a festival,” said Captain Glasser.

PANO expects officers will still be busy in the French Quarter dealing with crowd control and however the Mayor’s Office will want to regulate businesses during Mardi Gras.