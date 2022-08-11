NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans has issued a repsonse to the claims that an officer ignored a rape as it was happening in the French Quarter. In an exclusive interview, a woman told WGNO that she witnessed a man raping an unconscious woman on the night of July 26. The witness says she was ignored when she called for help from an NOPD officer working nearby.

Around 11:20 p.m., the witness called 911. According to information from a public records request, the first NOPD unit arrived five minutes later, and the officer recorded that the witness “claimed the suspect walked toward Bourbon Street.”

The witness said she left the scene without giving a report because the responding officers didn’t take her seriously.

However, City Officials have reached out to WGNO, explaining that the “cop” that the witness identified, is not a member of the NOPD. He is apparently a member of another law enforcement organization, who was working a movie detail in the French Quarter. Officials say he has been suspended while the case is investigated.

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson announced that he will be holding a press conference on August 11, at noon, with additional details on the ongoing investigation.