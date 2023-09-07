WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The city of Winnsboro will soon open a new learning center right in the heart of the city.

Project manager Aleyni Brown says this new Cyber Hub facility aims to provide high-quality educational resources for the entire community.

“This facility is gonna provide a safe space, and what I mean by that is something fresh and new for people to be able to be themselves, to be able to work and have a safe place to do homework. It is also going to bring more things as far as educational business, and how to grow further for entrepreneurs and our citizens.

This newly launched site will provide new computers, printers, book shelves, refreshments and more.

“We will have book authors coming and different speakers coming to provide and help with resumes, entrepreneurship. Something to give back and give this town knowledge to be able to drive in the future,” Brown explained.

Winnsboro residents and neighboring towns would no longer have to travel miles to get access to these free services. Winnsboro resident Glenda Nyles Thomas says this was something needed in the community.

“I feel great about it because this is something for the kids as well as for the grown ups. It’s going to make the town flourish more.”

“This is something that we should have had years ago, but now it’s coming,” another resident, Chelsey Norwood said.

Winnsboro mayor, Alice Wallace says this project is funded by the Act N0 170 grant through Senator Glen Womack.

“The same day we will have a senior citizens’ matinee. We are hoping that for people who don’t have internet, it gives them another option, other than the local library that’s under construction right now, to be able to come and get on the internet and make copies, etc.

The new facility is located next to the Winnsboro Police Department. Its grand opening will be held Saturday, September 16.