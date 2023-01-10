RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the City of Ruston officially announced that Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, La. According to officials, the newest location will be the first-ever Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana.
The travel center will also bring a great economic impact to Northeast Louisiana. The location will have 120 gas pumps and 200 full-time jobs. The job benefits will include the following:
- Starting pay will begin at $16 per hour.
- Health Insurance
- Three weeks of paid time off
- 401-K benefits with company matching
This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee’s has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in Ruston. The capital investment is huge and the 200+ jobs being created are extraordinary for the citizens of Ruston. We are excited to welcome Buc-ee’s to our community and look forward to their success. This project has been in the works for several years and would not be possible without our wonderful City Council members. I would also like to say thank you to the Lincoln Parish School Board, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff for their partnership in this project.Ronny Walker, Mayor of Ruston