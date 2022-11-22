MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the City of Monroe provided free turkeys for the community, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Zeta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, also joined the city and provided additional food items that were handed out with the turkeys.

This is the 19th year of the City of Monroe’s annual turkey giveaway. This year’s event was held in front of the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La. According to a release, more than 150 turkeys were given out.

Mayor Ellis extends a special “thank you” to Mac’s Fresh Market for its contribution, members of the Zeta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and every donor who contributed to this event.