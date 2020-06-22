City of Gonzales PD: Altercation leads to one man running over another

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) –

UPDATE:

“Two men were traveling together in a vehicle, when it abruptly stopped at the corner of W. Worthy and Quiet St. Both men exited the vehicle, and a altercation ensued,” according to the City of Gonzales Police Department.

The altercation involved 66-year-old Johnnie McMeller and 58-year-old Randall Youngblood.

Youngblood allegedly struck the vehicle with a piece of metal.

Soon after, Mcmeller is accused of putting the vehicle they were travelling in into reverse.

In doing so, Mcmeller ran over Youngblood and the 58-year-old man “was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to the City of Gonzales Police Department.

Mcmeller was arrested and is currently in the Ascension Parish Jail.

Mcmeller is facing one count of Second Degree Murder.

The investigation into this incident remains open.

ORIGINAL:

The City of Gonzales PD is reporting an incident occurred somewhere ‘within the city limits’ on Sunday night.

City of Gonzales PD responded to this incident a little after 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

The incident is “being investigated as a homicide,” according to the City of Gonzales PD.

A suspect is in custody and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.