Church Point Police Captain passes away from medical issues caused by Covid-19

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- Church Point police Captain Kevin Trahan died Friday night from complications from the COVID-19 virus. Police Chief, Dale Thibodeaux released the information Saturday morning on Facebook.

Capt. Trahan had returned to work in April following a stem cell transplant for cancer at MD Anderson in Houston. Thibodeaux says Capt. Trahan caught the Covid-19 virus while in the performance of his duties. Trahan passed away in the hospital in Monroe.

Officers with the Church Point Police Department will be escorting Capt. Trahan’s body back from the hospital to the funeral home in Rayne. Upon arrival back in Acadiana, the officers will make one final pass through Church Point with Capt. Trahan. Citizens are encouraged to pay their respects when they escort Capt. Trahan’s body though town.

Capt. Trahan served in Law Enforcement both with the Acadia Parish Sheriffs Dept. and the Church Point Police Department with approximately 30 combined years.