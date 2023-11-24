SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two venues formed an unlikely partnership to give less fortunate members of the community the opportunity to fellowship, and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s just about giving back. We are so blessed that on a day like this, on Thanksgiving we have so much to be thankful for. It should do everyone’s heart good to be able to give back to their community, their family, to everyone,” said Wanda Burton, community services director for the Philadephia Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The church group joined forces with Club Haze in downtown Shreveport to feed those hungry and living on the streets.

“We know the homeless population of Shreveport is increasing daily so we want to do our part to serve the community,” Burton said.

Mrs. Burton said her son Zack gave her the idea. He works for Club Haze and told her that sometimes when he arrives at work, he sees a growing number of homeless people living outside and even having to eat out of the garbage. So she talked to her pastor to turn her son’s idea into a reality.

“The actions of Jesus in Acts Chapter Two was about meeting the needs of the people,” said Jimmy Gibson, pastor of the Philadephia Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Club Haze, a place known for partying was used during downtime to become a place of community service.

“Our job as a club is to provide a service to the people. We’re all about making the people feel good,” said Patrick Brown, Club Haze manager.

When Brown was approached about the idea of using the club as a place to feed the homeless he said, “It feels like we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing on this day. We’re making it about the people and not about ourselves. It feels like we’re doing the right thing.”

Dozens of plates of food are made before church volunteers hand them out.

Their efforts were appreciated by those who could use a good meal.

Oh man, it feels good. The love is what we need,” said a man Brian, who was receiving a meal.

A place of fun temporarily transformed into a place of communion.

“What a great way to bring a community together through a secular and spiritual level. This is an opportunity to be out in the community, engage, and make them feel important. I think a community that feels important, lives important,” Gibson.

A godly and neighborly effort they plan to continue each holiday season. The ultimate way to give thanks on Thanksgiving.

“Thank you. Thank you. God bless,” Brian said.