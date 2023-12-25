MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Christopher Youth Center in Monroe would love to receive donations for the Christmas holiday as well as year-round.

CYC provides services to young adults ages 11–17 years old. This includes emergency housing, food, clothing, counseling, tutoring, and school transportation.

This program is designed to keep teenagers and young adults off the streets and provide them with a stable home.

Executive Director Ella Nimmers says that these young adults are typically “left out or forgotten about at Christmas time because they are older.” She wants to encourage everyone to donate items before or after Christmas, as these teens will definitely appreciate them.

Christopher Youth Center will also be hosting a community yard sale in March, which they will also be accepting donations for.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you may do so by clicking HERE.

Those who would like to know more information may reach Christopher Youth Center at (318) 345-5556.