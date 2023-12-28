At New Orleans Women and Children's Shelter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When home for the holidays is the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter, it’s a different kind of Christmas.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there with a mom and her two sons.

For them, today just became a “Christmas miracle” of a moment.

All because, down the road, another single mom makes sure the holidays come true.

She knows.

She was there herself.

