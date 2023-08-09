SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was more than 10 years ago when K.C. Kilpatrick Baird’s life changed forever. She had completed the six-month training to become a ‘foster to adopt’ mom and got the call that two children needed her.

“They arrived with the – just the clothes off their back,” Baird recalled. “They’d obviously been criminally abused and criminally neglected and in that arrival, there was a meth pipe in a Winn Dixie bag and some old clothes and they’d been traumatized from their previous experience. It really just shakes you to your core.”

Hallie-Stella and Jayden were just one and two years old when Baird brought them into the safety of her home, at first temporarily, then permanently.

“I owe them my life. They saved my life. So, I owe them my life,” said Jayden.

Baird was determined to make sure other children and foster parents get off to a better start. So, she founded Geaux 4 Kids. Her organization provides Geaux Bags for children of all ages, which they receive when they are removed from their homes.

“It has underwear, clothes, blanket, lovey, stuff you know for the first night,” Jayden explained. “And a note of encouragement written by a child.”

“We just want to take the shame and blame away from everyone and just be there for the kids,” Baird shared. “We just want to hone in on what these children need on that first night to help them be able to make it through that night feeling safe and loved.”

In the past 10 years, the nonprofit has provided more than 15,000 Geaux Bags to children across Louisiana.

“The adults made mistakes and it’s not the kids’ fault that they ended up in a situation like that,” said Hallie-Stella. “That’s why my mom helps.”

Now, the children who inspired Geaux Bags are helping other children.

“Since I was saved by other people and my mom, it just makes me feel happy that I have a home and that I’ve been saved,” Hallie-Stella shared. “And it will make it fair if I help save other people too.”

“They need help because their parents are not ok, and they also need help,” Jayden said. “So if you could help them that would be ok, that would be great and then they could be happy like I am.”

You can help children like Jayden and Hallie-Stella by donating to Geaux for Kids during “6 Hours of Caring” on Tuesday, August 15, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.