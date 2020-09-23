Child dies in Bogalusa car crash, mother arrested for driving drunk

WASHINGTON PARISH – On September 13, Louisiana State Troopers responded to a serious injury crash on LA 21 south of LA 3124 in Washington Parish.

The crash happened just before 6:00 p.m.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, 11-year-old Jahni Green of Bogalusa, was ejected during the crash and transported to a local hospital. On September 15, Jahni Green succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that Narfseea Green was traveling north on LA 21 in a 2011 Nissan Versa. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Another child passenger, a 4-year-old, sustained minor injuries. Narfseea Green sustained moderate injuries.

During the ongoing investigation, Troopers determined that Narfseea Green was over the legal limit of alcohol at the time of the crash; a drug toxicology test is still pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Narfseea Green on the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide

Careless Operation

No Child Restraint

No Seatbelt

She was arrested on September 22, 2020 and booked into the Washington Parish Jail.