NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is known as one of the largest party cities in the United States. Wherever you are located in the city, it is not hard to find an alcoholic beverage, whether it’s a quick stop at a drive-thru daiquiri shop, walking through bourbon street, or overlooking the city at a rooftop bar, there are many options.

Now, there are even more options available for residents and tourists who enjoy the social aspect of drinking without alcohol. A new sober bar located in the Central Business District called “Dream House Lounge” has opened its doors to the public as a safe space for individuals who are alcohol conscious.

Dr. David J. Wallace, the founder of Dream House Lounge said he wanted to create a safe space for people to come, relax, and socialize without alcohol.

“We serve conscious cocktails, conscious cocktails are de-alcoholized wines, beers, and spirits and we replace the alcohol with adaptogens such as kava, and reishi mushrooms.”

Along with the mocktails, David says customers can try the lounges oxygen bar that delivers 95 percent of pure oxygen with an aromatic infusion. David said many people like to come and try the oxygen bar after a night out of consuming alcohol, to boost their mood or just relax after a long day.

Customers can try the oxygen bar for 10 to 15 minutes and pay by the minute. Popular flavors that people can try include serenity, bliss, calming, ocean mist, and peppermint.

According to the American Lung Association, oxygen therapy can help you feel better and stay active.

“We wanted to provide an elevated social experience to give people who are sober conscious and sober curious an opportunity to assess the relationship of alcohol intake,” added Wallace.

Melanie Warner Spencer, a local journalist and the founder of Drink Fit Club, an online resource for people who are sober, sober curious, and everything between says when she heard about the new bar she was so excited.

“For me personally, a space like this where I can come and have a glass of wine in a beautiful bar space with that social aspect of it instead of at home where I have been having the majority of my de-alcoholized cocktails and wine, it’s a feeling I haven’t had in over two years,” said Spencer.

David said that it feels great to know that there are more options available to people in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. “The space is dedicated to culture, community, and building an inclusive environment, regardless of your association with alcohol.”

Dream House Lounge is open from Wednesday through Sunday. Wednesday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wallace says he has events in the works such as yoga and more coming up in the near future that public can look forward to.