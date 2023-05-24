BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — You may want to keep an eye on your mailbox for the next few days. You just might be getting a check from the state.

Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced that 25,910 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.4 million are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state.

There is currently more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to return. The Treasury Department said one in six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property, with claims averaging $900.

“These are real checks from the Louisiana Department of Treasury, so we want you to cash them,” Schroder said. “Unfortunately, about 20 percent of the checks we mail out each year as part of this match go uncashed, either because people have changed addresses, or because they don’t believe the check is real. We want the money to go in people’s bank accounts, not get returned to Treasury. They’re real checks, and it’s your money.”

Each year businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities and insurance proceeds to the State Treasurer’s Office. Known as “Unclaimed Property,” these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds.

Act 339 of the 2018 Regular Session permits the Louisiana Department of Revenue to share its database of current addresses with the Treasury for the purpose of returning unclaimed property. As a result, Treasury can clear out a backlog of unclaimed property still on the books and is able to mail checks to citizens without the need to file a claim.

One of the main reasons an item becomes unclaimed property is that a company has an incorrect or old address and it unable to return funds due.

To find out if you have unclaimed property, search at LaCashClaim.org or call the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Below is a list of parishes in alphabetical order, amounts returned, and a total number of checks that will be mailed this week: