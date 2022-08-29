Lafayette, La – The Ragin Cajuns move into the 3rd week of fall camp, now with a definitive starter at the quarterback position. Head Coach Michael Desormeaux announced redshirt sophomore Chandler Fields as the starter on Monday.

Fields hails from Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, LA, and has played with the Cajuns for three seasons. Those season mostly serving as Levi Lewis’ backup.

In 2021, Chandler appeared in eight games, completing nine of 13 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. He saw the first significant action of his career against Ohio (Sept. 16), going 4-for-5 for 40 yards and a scoring pass.

Speaking for the first time since being named the starter, Chandler says in those three seasons he never waivered in his desire to a Ragin Cajun.

He knows the work is just beginning, “It’s an honor to be a starting QB at UL. Been working here for three years, so excited to get out and for the team to put on a show for the fans. Just a sense of responsibility, in doing my job for the team and the coach, and for this community. Levi was a great role model for me, because he was patient as well. Being patient was definitely a new thing for me, but, throughout the process it was trusting in God, and my family, and making the right decision, and that was to stay here, and I never really had a decision to make, and I think, staying here was the greatest thing I’ve ever done.”

The Cajuns open the season at home against the SLU Lions, on Sept. 3rd at Cajun Field.