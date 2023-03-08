CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A Chalmette pastor is now behind bars accused of sexual battery charges, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers arrested 56-year-old Milton Martin III Thursday (Mar. 8) after an investigation revealed several years of sexual assault of a minor. According to deputies, investigations began in November 2022 leading to the discovery of sexual relations with a juvenile from 2010-2013 with victims ranging in age from 14-17 years old.

The information from the victims was enough to obtain an arrest warrant for Martin in St. Bernard Parish but on Thursday, he turned himself in and was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Correctional Center on a felony charge of Sexual Battery and Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing. Troopers ask if anyone has additional information on the case or has ever been a victim of Martin to contact Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011. Reports will remain anonymous.