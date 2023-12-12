RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2023, officials of Louisiana Tech University announced that Martin Sustainable Resources LLC in Alexandria, La. donated approximately $1 million to the university as a leadership gift toward the construction of the University’s new Forest Products Innovation Center (FPIC), with the assurance of another $1 million to be presented by June 2024. Officials confirmed that the Center will be on the South Campus and provide space for a transdisciplinary approach to solving the challenges associated with the timber industry.

Groundbreaking is set for late Spring, 2024. According to Louisiana Tech, the new building will provide space for research collaborations, not only within the forestry industry but also with other state and national industry partners. Academic programs in Forestry, Agriculture, Biology, Engineering, Science, and other disciplines will all contribute to the learning, research, and service created by the FPIC.