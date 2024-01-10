WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and here in the Arklamiss, the West Monroe Police Department opens up about what this day means to them.

“When you wake up, sometimes we don’t even get a chance to wake up. Sometimes we get a phone call that wakes us up that says, ‘hey we need you at work now’,” Captain of the West Monroe Police Department, C.J. Beck said.

Captain C.J. Beck has been in law enforcement for 25 years. He says he chose this profession because he had a purpose. He says he wanted to be part of something greater.

“I love working with people, being consistent and being honorable and trustworthy, in a time where people are most vulnerable and in crisis. When I can offer assistance physically, and also offer emotional stability for them, in their moment of crisis. To empathize with them, not feel sorry for them, but to empathize in their pain and in their hurt. I feel like that was the purpose I was given on this Earth, and we all have to find our purpose.”

Their jobs often take them away from their families for long hours.

“We are professional drivers, professional medics, professional lawyers, professional counselors. The things that require us to do every day, the knowledge that we have to have, every profession is pretty much included in that.”

They are, many times, exposed to violence and traumas. Beck says family support is key.

“They have to have a mental fitness, an emotional fitness. A spiritual, financial, and family needs to be pretty solid.”

The West Monroe Police Department recently hired six new police officers to be fully staffed and better serve the community. But their goal is also to build that trust and relationship with citizens.

“When we can stop and honor all law enforcement, all around the country, it just means a lot to us that we are out here doing a good cause. We all believe in what we do, and the community does show up, and we really appreciate it.”

The West Monroe Police has recently launched a new ‘Are You Okay’ program as part of their commitment to better serve their community.

To contact the West Monroe Police Department on these programs, call (318) 396-2722.