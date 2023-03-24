National Cocktail Day at the Carousel Bar & Lounge at Hotel Monteleone

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Happy National Cocktail Day! One location to quench our thirst is at the Carousel Bar & Lounge at Hotel Monteleone in the heart of the French Quarter.

That’s where WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is bellying up to the bar to celebrate America’s day to drink.

Cheers!

And enjoy the creations of bartender Marin Allen.

Marvin is now officially Hotel Monteleone’s Beverage Director.

He stirs up a mighty good drink that’s called a Vieux Carre.

The cocktail was invented at The Carousel Bar.

Marvin Allen also stirs up a mighty good martini at Criollo, the hotel’s restaurant.

