CATAHOULA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 9 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 8 near Harrisonburg, La. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Rene D. Graham.

During the investigation, Troopers discovered that a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Graham, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 8. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch embankment and overturned.

Graham was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.