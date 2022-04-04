BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he’ll be voting against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cassidy says after meeting with Jackson he’s voting against her nomination because she has the support of those that prefer “an activist judge”.

“President Biden chose Judge Jackson precisely because she is not a strict constructionist and because she had the strong support of those who prefer an activist judge. It is for these reasons that I will vote no,” said Senator Cassidy.

Cassidy met with Jackson last week. On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on whether to move Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor. Democrats will then wind the nomination through the 50-50 Senate, with a final vote in sight for President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Last week Senator Susan Collins became the first Republican to say they will support Jackson’s nomination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.