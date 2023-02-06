BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy announced Monday that his guest for the State of the Union will be Detective Will Bankston of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department (EBRSO).

In late January, Bankston saved a man’s life while off-duty, according to the EBRSO Facebook page.

The Facebook post said that Bankston freed a man who was trapped underneath a vehicle with his head pinned under water. Bankston was able to pull the man’s head above water, dragged him to safety, and began performing life-saving measures.

According to a press release, Bankston will now be Cassidy’s guest at the State of the Union on Tuesday.

“Detective Bankston jumped into action to save a man’s life without a second thought,” said Cassidy. “His acts embody what it means to protect and serve.”

“I am delighted he’s my guest at this year’s State of the Union,” Cassidy continued.

The State of the Union will take place on Feb. 7.