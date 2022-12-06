GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?
Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish.
The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235.
The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are 35,45, 47, 54, 55 and 14.
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
The advertised annuity for that drawing is $100,000,000.
One ticket costs $2 and a Powerball winner could take home a one-time payment of $52,900,000.
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation provided a breakdown of the amounts available to players as well as the odds for #Powerball with Power Play below:
If you have any questions about how to play, visit Louisiana Lottery Powerball.
Did you know that over the last 27 years, 17 Louisiana residents have won the Powerball jackpot?