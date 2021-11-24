Can you help? NOPD still looking for missing 56-year-old man

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Despite being spotted on Saturday, the New Orleans Police Department is still considering Chadroy Hayes a missing person and is asking the public’s assistance in finding him.

Chadroy Hayes (Photo: NOPD)

According to a recent report received from the NOPD, the 56-year-old man was seen in Broadmoor on Nov. 20 at approximately 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of Elba Street. Hayes was wearing a blue hooded jacket, dark gray pants, brown shoes and a gray and white beanie on top of his head.

Hayes was originally reported missing after family members said he was last seen on Oct. 16 in the Algiers area of Newton and Homer streets. At the time, he was said to be wearing a t-shirt of unknown color with a red long-sleeved shirt underneath, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Anyone with additional information on Chadroy Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.