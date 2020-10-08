Cammie Hoover Named 2020 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar

One of 2,200 Nominations, Hoover was one of 48 Awarded Scholarships

Ferriday, La., Oct. 8, 2020 — Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Ferriday Campus practical nursing student Cammie Hoover has been named a 2020 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar by the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

This is the second year in a row a CLTCC student has been selected as a New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar. Hoover was honored Tuesday at the Association of Community College Trustees Congress meeting, which was held virtually due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns.

“I am extremely proud of Cammie. She possesses and consistently demonstrates the qualities essential in the field of healthcare — positive work ethic, commitment, caring and compassion,” said CLTCC Dean of Allied Health and Dean of the Ferriday Campus.

“Cammie is a tremendous leader and we are so very proud of her recognition as a New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar,” said Meredith Rennier, director of student affairs and services. “In addition to her studies in the practical nursing program, Cammie is the SGA President of the Ferriday Campus.”

Dr. Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of student services, enrollment management and foundation relations, said Hoover’s selection, as well as the selection of Sabine Valley welding student Jeremy Gray last year, is a testament to the quality of instruction CLTCC students receive. “I think it is very significant to have a student selected for a second straight year for such a prestigious national award,” she said.

The New Century Workforce Pathway scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions who plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate on a national scale. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa.

“Education helps ensure that young people can realize their full potential,” said Helen Price, president.

of The Coca-Cola Foundation. “The Coca-Cola Foundation places a high priority on supporting education to help build strong communities.” New Century Workforce Pathway Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. More than 2,200 students were nominated from more than 1,200 campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar was selected from each state.

“This is an extremely prestigious award and a great honor for Cammie to be selected as the New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar for Louisiana,” said CLTCC Chancellor James Sawtelle. “We are incredibly proud of Cammie and her commitment to learning, increasing her skills and helping her fellow students through her service as SGA President of the Ferriday Campus. And as an institution, CLTCC is very humbled to be the home of Louisiana’s New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar for the second consecutive year.”

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and high-wage careers. CLTCC serves 11 parishes in Central Louisiana through its eight campuses and provides instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu.