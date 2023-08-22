CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Firefighters of the Cameron Parish Fire Department spent nearly 24 hours battling a huge marsh fire.

The fire started Saturday evening, according to Cameron Parish Fire Chief Tim Dupont.

“We actually had a fire on the southside of Trosclair Road, and we had another completely different fire. One was started on the southside and the other was started by a cigarette on the northside.”

Dupont told News 10 the fire burned through an area almost half the size of Carencro and people said they could see the smoke for miles. Almost a dozen firefighters were called out to the scene, including four fire trucks.

“Pretty much burnt probably about 2,000 acres. We had about twelve firefighters on scene throughout the night.”

Dupont said his team was able to get the fire under control Sunday, but they are still on the scene, battling the flames and will need more equipment to extinguish it completely.

“Though it is contained now on the southside, we’re still fighting it, and the northside, we’re fixing to have heavy equipment come in to further detect it,” Dupont said.

No one was injured, and no homes were damaged, according to Dupont.

This is happening as The National Weather Service is forecasting critical fire conditions across parts of Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles said red flag warnings were in effect Monday for most of the area. In these conditions rapid and explosive growth of woods, grass, and marsh fires may occur.