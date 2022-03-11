LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gas prices are skyrocketing, with no end in sight.

Could there be relief at the pump for drivers? Calls are growing across the nation to temporarily suspend federal and state gas taxes.

The federal gas tax is 18 cents. Louisiana state gas tax is 20 cents. That’s 38 cents in taxes you pay per gallon of gasoline. The diesel tax is slightly higher, at 44 cents per gallon. Despite the pain at the pump we all feel when prices climb higher, people in Louisiana actually pay some of the lowest gas taxes in the nation.

We asked drivers in Lafayette if they are in favor of temporarily suspending the gas tax.

“Yes. Yes.”

“How much would that help you?”

“Tremendously.”

“Sure.”

“How much would that help you and your family?”

“A lot. We are spending a lot every time we fill up. It’s about $70 to $80.”

“Would you be in favor of lifting gas taxes right now, federal and state?”

“No. We need to fix the roads. I know they don’t cover all of them as it is, but the roads are bad.”

“Temporarily? If that’s what it takes.”

Some governors are calling on Congress to lift the federal gas tax.

The ‘Gas Prices Relief Act’ is currently under consideration, and has support on both sides of isle. Lawmakers in several states are talking about suspending the state gas tax. Louisiana is not one of them, yet.

The price of a gallon of gas in the Lafayette area is averaging $4.19.