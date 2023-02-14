All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — NBC 10 has learned that a Calhoun man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat during a verbal altercation.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to McMillan Road in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim, who mentioned that he and 59-year-old Kyle A. Blakeney were involved in a verbal altercation.

During their argument, the victim and Blakeney allegedly engaged in a physical altercation and Blakeney attempted to hit the victim with a curtain rod. After the two struggle over the curtain rod, Blakeney then grabbed a baseball bat and allegedly struck the victim in the arm and torso areas.

According to deputies, they made contact with Blakeney and he advised that he struck the victim due to self-defense. According to Blakeney, he told the victim to leave his room but the victim continued to approach Blakeney.

Blakeney was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery.