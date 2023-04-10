COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 8:20 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 165 at Louisiana Highway 4. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Kay E. Cosby of Columbia, La.

The investigation revealed that Cosby was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a 2003 Buick Century driving south on U.S. Highway 165. As a result of the crash, Cosby sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office.

Routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

