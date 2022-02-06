LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Calcasieu Parish is getting some much needed federal funding to help clear debris in canals and ditches, that was created by Hurricane Laura a year and a half ago.

The powerful storm slammed southwest Louisiana in August 2020. To this day, work continues to remove debris, to maintain adequate drainage, and restore boat access to waterways. $118,000,000 from FEMA is now earmarked for the project.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury says after getting through all of the red tape on the federal level, to get paperwork and permits complete, the project was given the green light. For the past four months, work crews on the land and water have removed up to 12,000 cubic yards of trees, limbs, and other debris every day.

“Looking forward, I see this project going another year, year and a half,” said Jade Miller, project manager for Calcasieu Parish Public Works. “The money allocated, we are super happy for. It will help us tremendously.”

They have a long way to go. Miller says the total project is just 15% complete at this point. The price tag might go higher than $118 million.

“This is a never ending effort to make sure we can get back some of that money we sent to Washington, to make my people whole,” said Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R). “We’re working hard on it. I want to let you know that help’s coming and more will be behind it.”

Crowder Gulf is the contractor doing the debris removal. Tetra Tech is the contractor overseeing the work. The entire project is not to exceed $175 million from start to finish.