LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A bicycle crash involving a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.
Officials said a deputy in a marked Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle was traveling on Topsy Road near Bill Rosteet Road in Moss Bluff at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday when he struck an individual on a bicycle.
The bicyclist was taken to a hospital out of town with what CPSO called “serious injuries.” The Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident, authorities said.
