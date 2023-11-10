LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) lost against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-7) today at Cajun Field in Lafayette, 31-34.

The teams tied right before going into halftime, and started on an evening playing field going into the second half of the game.

Both teams kept comping neck and neck with each other, taking the game into overtime. The Cajuns, unfortunately, fell short to the Eagles at the end.

The Cajuns will be on the road once again in their game next Saturday, Nov. 18 against the Troy Trojans.