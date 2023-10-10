The Texas State win sets the foundation for a Sun Belt West run which means UL enters the next 6 weeks with a playoff mentality.

Coach Michael Desormeaux says, ” Top to bottom, you better prepare, every week really well ,a dn oyu have to go out and play well… I say this all the time, If you show up to play every week you have a chance to win, but if you don’t show to play, YOU WILL LOSE!”

The Cajuns enter their bye week with a 4-and-2 record and the encouraging thing is this week gives them a chance to focus on themselves.

Coach Des says, “I feel like through six weeks, we have gotten better every week.. We need to continue to get better going into a bye week. This week is critically important for us, to really focus on ourselves and developing the depth, and still a lot of work to do with the starters, too… because it doesn’t get any easier when you look at the schedule. “

UL’s first opponent after the bye week is Georgia State. The Cajuns have never lost to them in the series, a perfect 6-and-0.



