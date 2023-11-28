History made Monday night in the Cajundome as the Louisiana men’s basketball team beat Loyola (N.O.).

The Ragin’ Cajuns won, 78-54 over the Wolfpack marking the 18th straight win at home for the second-longest winning streak in facility history.

The win also mark the 600th in the illustrious career of head coach Bob Marlin , across stops at Louisiana, Sam Houston State, and Pensacola Junior College.

Full Story to come.

