History made Monday night in the Cajundome as the Louisiana men’s basketball team beat Loyola (N.O.).
The Ragin’ Cajuns won, 78-54 over the Wolfpack marking the 18th straight win at home for the second-longest winning streak in facility history.
The win also mark the 600th in the illustrious career of head coach Bob Marlin, across stops at Louisiana, Sam Houston State, and Pensacola Junior College.
Full Story to come.
