UL got 17 points from guard Themus Fulks, in the 84-67 win over Louisiana-Monroe, Thursday Night at the Cajundome.

The win gives the Cajuns a 12 and oh record at home, this season.

In addition to Fulks, three other Cajuns finished the night in double figures. Jordan Brown had 15 points to add to his 1000 point total, in which he was honored for before the game.

Kentrell Garnett scored 12, and Terence Lewis II added 11.

Louisiana is now 21-6, and 11-4 in Sun Belt Conference play, and can still be in 1st place by the end of the week, if things go there way vs. James Madison on Saturday.