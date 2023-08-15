Ragin Cajun Football held it’s first scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday.

Each time out, in the scrimmage format provides an opportunity for the Cajuns Coaches and staff to access where the teams stands, and gauge the process.

On the defensive side of the ball, the linebacking corp seems to have things rolling in the right direction.

The linebacker room is led by KC Ossai, and Head Coach Michael Desormeaux believes there are a handful of guys who can roll in and out of the lineup.

Coach Des says, ” K.C., Jasper, and Gant, they show up. They fly to the ball and we got four there we could roll throughout the game. So, far they have been pretty good throughout camp.”

UL opens the season on Sept. 2nd at home against Northwestern State.

And be sure to watch Cajun Kickoff 2023: A Cajun Nation Football Special on Saturday night at 6:30pm on KLFY.