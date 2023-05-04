LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Golf team earned the No. 12 seed overall in the NCAA Norman Regional as the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced on Wednesday the teams and individuals to participate in the regional rounds of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

Louisiana, the Sun Belt Conference champions, will make their first appearance in the NCAA postseason since 2012 when it competed in the NCAA Greensboro Regional. The Ragin’ Cajuns will compete at the University of Oklahoma’s Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club during the regionals which are scheduled for May 15-17.

Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2023 championships.

Louisiana claimed its first SBC title since 2007 after a pair of dramatic Match Play victories. The Ragin’ Cajuns earned a 3-2 win over South Alabama in the semifinals before rallying to claim the final three matches for a 3-2 win over nationally-ranked Georgia Southern in the SBC Championship match.

Texas Tech was awarded the top seed at the regional, followed by host and Big 12 champion Oklahoma on the No. 2 line. Three other conference champions make up seeds Nos. 11-14 as Louisiana and OU join UNC-Wilmington (Colonial), Princeton (Ivy) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC) in Norman.

Also making the trip to Jimmie Austin are top-20 teams in No. 17 Alabama and No. 18 Ole Miss, as well as Wake Forest, Duke, LSU, North Florida, Colorado and Kansas, who will all vie for spots at the national championship.

NCAA NORMAN REGIONAL

May 15-17, 2023

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club – Norman, Oklahoma

Hosted by University of Oklahoma

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Texas Tech

2. Oklahoma [Big 12 Conference]

3. Alabama

4. Ole Miss

5. Wake Forest

6. Duke

7. LSU

8. North Florida

9. Colorado

10. Kansas

11. UNC-Wilmington [Colonial Athletic Association]

12. Louisiana [Sun Belt Conference]

13. Princeton [The Ivy League]

14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff [Southwestern Athletic Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Luke Gutschewski, Iowa State

2. Nathan Petronzio, SMU

3. Bret Gray, Sam Houston

4. Vicente Marzilio, North Texas

5. James Swash, Louisiana Tech