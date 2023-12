Lafayette, LA – Ragin Cajun Basketball extended the countries 4th longest home win streak, with a 73-62 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Themus Fulks led all scorers with 21 points, and Kobe Julien continued his impressive play by adding 17 points.

In all three Cajuns hit double digit points in the win. The victory improves the Cajuns record to 6-and-4. UL next plays at McNeese on Sunday at 3pm in Lake Charles.

Full Story to come…