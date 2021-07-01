Caddo Parish deputy indicted on malfeasance after in-custody death of Keithville man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish grand jury has handed down an indictment for a deputy involved in the in-custody death of a man in Keithville earlier this year.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the indictment charges Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Chapman with malfeasance in office stemming from the in-custody death of 68-year-old Williams Walls.

It happened on Thursday, March 18 just before 7:30 a.m. at 14554 Pecan Road. Chapman along with other deputies went to a property to execute an arrest warrant for someone other than Walls.

Walls ended up handcuffed and placed in the rear of a Caddo Parish Sheriff cruiser alone. He was later found in distress and subsequently died at Willis-Knighton South.

The district attorney’s office says the charge is a felony that carries up to five years with or without hard labor and a possible fine of up to $5,000.

Chapman has already been booked and posted bond pending a court date. His bond was set at $7,500.

The same grand jury returned a no true bill for another in-custody death that happened at the Caddo Correctional Center. Caddo DA says the grand jury did, however, inspect Caddo Correctional Center and made a public report of its findings.