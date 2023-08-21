SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown and Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart announced the appointment of a special federal prosecutor in a press conference Monday.

Caddo Parish District Attorney Jason Waltman was appointed as a Special Assistant United States Attorney joining the Shreveport Criminal Division as a prosecutor.

Brown says this will allow the specific focus of a federal prosecutor to work on certain cases

“The fundamental goal of Project Safe Neighborhood is simply not to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions,” said Brandon B. Brown, United States Attorney, “but to investigate the most problematic violent criminal organizations, seek indictments, and just punishments under the law.”