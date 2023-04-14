RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — April is Donate Life Month, and officials of the Northern Louisiana Medical Center held a flag-raising and butterfly release event on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in commemoration of organ donors. NBC 10 spoke with a mother whose daughter received a life-saving organ transplant and she mentioned how “Donate Life” helped her family.

To know that there was a chance for her just brought life to me again. I just can’t explain the feeling of there is actually an option to help my child and many other kids, adults, or whoever it may be. Jourdan Bostick, Mother of a donor recepient

According to officials, the butterfly release that took place at the event represented the metamorphosis of tragedy to new life through organ donation.