MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana hemp industry is in a battle with representatives as two bills have been advanced in the state legislature that will greatly affect multiple aspects of the industry. House Bill 605 would slightly change current law by adding restrictions to serving and package sizing, but would keep the THC limit at 8-milligrams per single serving.

Senate Bill 219 would roll back the THC to 2-milligrams or less per single serving, and also focuses on regulation changes for industrial hemp. Business owners are concerned that this bill would destroy the state’s hemp industry and ruin their business.

Markus Bosley, owner of CBD/Hemp store True Releaf in Monroe, voiced his thoughts over the bills. He says that, while HB 605 will add some restrictions to serving and package sizes, he believes it will ultimately help the industry continue thriving.

“What that bill does is clarify the current rules that are in place right now. That bill has made the industry grow…so much where $700,000 of the tax revenue is actually used for early education [funding].”

When it comes to SB 219, Markus, along with other business owners, is worried about what it will do to their stores.

“That bill is really going to gut the industry, like I can guarantee that maybe 90% of all of these places will close, because a lot of them depend on the revenue to just keep their doors open. That’s going to be a loss for our communities it’s gonna be a loss for hiring jobs and everything else.”

Bosley said he believes that many people do not understand the benefits of the hemp industry and is allowing their preconceived stance on the issue to harm the businesses.

“And their previous stance on hemp is really destroying what the industry is here for. We know some people are going to abuse everything, but you got people that abuse Tylenol, and people abuse sugar. Our products have to be sent out for testing to make sure that it meets the regular guidelines and make sure it’s safe. When you scan the QR code, it’ll tell you who made it, how it was made, where it was grown from, if it has any medical metals inside of it, has any aluminum, anything that’s unsafe for consumption. Louisiana highly regulates these products.”

Both bills are facing decisions from different sides of the legislature, and business owners are watching closely to see what’s next.