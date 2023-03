RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 15, 2023, officials of the City of Ruston confirmed that the arrival of Buc-ee’s in Ruston, La has been delayed due to a traffic study that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has to conduct. According to reports, the study will push the opening of Buc-ee’s to the middle of 2025.

The City of Ruston will not receive approval from the state legislation for the service road until July 1, 2023.