RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 6, 2023, reports confirmed that Buc-ee’s are planning to come to Ruston, La. According to Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023.

A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be followed by votes from the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and the Lincoln Parish School Board on Tuesday, January January 10, 2023. Buc-ee’s are currently negotiating the purchase of land on Ruston’s western border at the new I-20 Tarbutton Exchange.