BRPD addresses police reform amid nationwide protests over police brutality

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud News) – “There’s a national dialogue that’s taking place on police reform and we wanted the community to know what their police department, where we stand on this issue.”



Baton Rouge Police Chief, Murphy Paul said, in light of nationwide unrest over police brutality. He wants the public to know his department is watching and taking notes.



“If we’re going to be successful as a police department then we must build trust and we must have a relationship with the community we serve.”



Paul said, four years ago following the death of Alton Sterling, his department faced backlash and learned valuable lessons.



“Baton Rouge, when we bring others to the table that’s called smart policing, it’s not anti-police.”



In the four years since Sterling’s death, BRPD has implemented several reforms including more accountability for officers and stopping use of excessive force.



“One of our responsibilities as law enforcement officers is to protect life, life is precious, and our training and our policies must emphasize, not only de-escalation, but also the sanctity of human life.”



The department’s internal affairs division has also implemented a system to monitor an officer’s behavior if it raises a concern.



“Now when the department learns of possible misconduct such as something circulating on social media. The internal affairs division initiates an investigation even though a formal complaint has not been filed” said Jacque Angelos, Commander for BRPD’s Internal Affairs Division.



The chief said, his department has taken the first steps, putting in the work to meet the public’s expectations.



“I understand that we have more work to do but when we said keep talking Baton Rouge because we will never stop listening, we mean that.”